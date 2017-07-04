CT scans find possible tunnel in Mexico's Teotihuacan ruins

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2000 file photo, tourists walk down the Pyramid of the Moon in the ancient city of Teotihuacan, Mexico. Archaeologists said on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 they found evidence that the city’s builders may have dug a tunnel beneath the Pyramid of the Moon. Teotihuacan had its apex between 100 B.C. and A.D. 750, with about 100,000 residents. But it was abandoned before the rise of the Aztecs in the 14th century. Victor R. Caivano, File AP Photo