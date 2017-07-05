Air attack crews were being called in on a fire in Mariposa County July 5.
Air attack crews were being called in on a fire in Mariposa County July 5. Jeff Colbern Submitted photo
Air attack crews were being called in on a fire in Mariposa County July 5. Jeff Colbern Submitted photo

News

July 05, 2017 2:53 PM

Firefighters gain strong hold on Wildcat Fire in Mariposa County

By Mark Evan Smith

msmith@sierrastar.com

Within an hour, firefighters made quick work to gain control of a wildfire set Wednesday afternoon in the Bootjack area of Mariposa County.

The blaze, known as the Wildcat Fire, was first reported shortly before 2 p.m., and initial response estimated it at around two acres, and spreading, with structures threatened near a hilly area.

A hose lay around the fire’s perimeter appeared to be successfully completed by 2:10 p.m., and firefighters reported progress was being made to keep the flames under control.

Air attack crews were overhead at that time, with several engines, water tenders, and other ground equipment called in to respond.

Around 2:18 p.m., two air tankers were released back to Columbia Airport in Tuolumne County. Most incoming crews on ground or air were also canceled at that time, a common signal that firefighters gained strong control on the flames. The fire was reportedly 10% contained by 2:30 p.m. with most air crews then called off.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Crash reported near downtown Merced

Crash reported near downtown Merced 0:34

Crash reported near downtown Merced
Merced River rescues are expensive, and you could end up paying for it 0:45

Merced River rescues are expensive, and you could end up paying for it
Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners sleep 1:15

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners sleep

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos