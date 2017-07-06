Hospital: China's Nobel Peace laureate's ill health worsens

In this Thursday, June 29, 2017, photo, a video clip shows China's jailed Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo lying on a bed receiving medical treatment at a hospital on a computer screen in Beijing. China says it has invited U.S. and German liver cancer experts to join a medical team treating imprisoned Liu. The judicial bureau for the northeastern city of Shenyang said Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in an online statement that Liu's family members made a request for foreign experts and Liu's medical team agreed. Andy Wong AP Photo