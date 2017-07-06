Two arrested in slaying of woman in Madera. Police are looking for a third suspect

Two men have been arrested on murder charges in connection with the slaying of Latisha Logan in Madera. Police said Thursday they are looking for a third suspect.
Logan was shot and killed June 26 at 701 Granada Drive.
Jorge Murillo and Khalid Ramsey were taken into custody Monday. Still at large is James Ridge, who is wanted on a murder warrant.
Anyone with information is asked to call Madera police at 559-675-4248 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP).
