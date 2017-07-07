DUI checkpoint tonight in Merced County. Why do police announce them ahead of time?

California Highway Patrol will be on the watch for drunk drivers with a DUI and driver license checkpoint Friday night somewhere in Merced County.
The checkpoint will be between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. the following morning somewhere in Merced County, according to a news release.
So, why do officers announce checkpoints ahead of time?
Part of the reason is that law enforcement officials are required by law to notify the public ahead of time, Officer Eric Zuniga said.
Also, officers say, research shows it’s a very good idea.
“Research shows that crashes involving alcohol drop by an average of 20 percent when well-publicized checkpoints are conducted often enough,” officers said in a news release.
Checkpoints essentially serve as an “educational opportunity” to promote road safety by reminding motorists of the dangers of drunken driving. They are a preemptive effort, less about making arrests and more about working as a deterrent. So-called “saturation patrols,” when agencies deploy extra patrols specifically to target drunken drivers, are more effective when it comes to making DUI arrests, authorities said.
“The hope is people learn about the checkpoint and make the decision to stay home or get a ride; to avoid getting behind the wheel (if they’ve been drinking)” Zuniga said.
Officers also will check for valid driver’s licenses.
Specially trained officers will be evaluating suspected drunken drivers. Drivers under the influence can expect to go to jail, have their licenses suspended, pay fees in excess of $10,000 and receive a hit on their insurance premiums, according to the release.
According to the CHP, in 2011, nearly 10,000 people were killed nationally in collisions involving drivers above the .08 blood-alcohol-content limit. More than 750 of those deaths were in California.
