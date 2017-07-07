Here’s what you need to know about the weather this weekend in Merced County

More Videos 1:38 This is how marijuana is cured from illegal grows in Merced County Pause 1:19 Watch how much packaged marijuana Merced County deputies uncovered 0:50 One injured, one arrested after traffic dispute in Merced 2:05 Highlights of Buhach Colony's win over El Capitan 2:39 Highlights of Turlock's 21-10 win over Buhach Colony 4:51 Trump on Las Vegas shooting: "It was an act of pure evil" 1:02 Truckers protest up and down Highway 99 over electronic logging device 1:15 Did Los Banos teacher sentenced for child porn possession express remorse? 1:27 Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting 1:08 Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Heat increases in Sacramento region as week progresses High temperatures will climb into the low 100s beginning Friday, July 7, 2017, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures will climb into the low 100s beginning Friday, July 7, 2017, according to the National Weather Service. National Weather Service

High temperatures will climb into the low 100s beginning Friday, July 7, 2017, according to the National Weather Service. National Weather Service