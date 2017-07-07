Here’s what you need to know about the weather this weekend in Merced County

Another triple-digit heat wave is in store for Merced County, according to forecasters, but this one isn’t expected to last as long.
Temperatures will be the highest on Friday and Saturday, reaching around 104, said Dan Harty, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford. The Weather Service issued a heat advisory on Friday, he said.
Harty said the heat wave is not as critical as last month’s 110 temperatures, “but it’s still dangerous. People definitely need to take precaution.”
People should avoid outdoor activities, Harty said, especially during the hottest parts of the day, usually between 3 and 5 p.m.
“People get dehydrated easily in this heat,” he said.
Sunday temperatures will stay in the the low 100s and start to drop, Harty said. By the middle of next week temperatures will be back to the upper 90s.
Although the Merced River is no longer at flood stage, Harty said, there is still some snow pack that is melting and the river is running swift and the water is cold.
“There’s a little more snow melt with higher temperatures,” Harty said. “People might be tempted to go toward the river to cool off but it’s very dangerous.”
This year the Merced River has proven deadly to river goers. Last month, a 36-year-old Jose Castaneda drowned close to Stevinson in the Merced River near Hagaman Park after jumping in the water to save his 3-year-old daughter, who was swept away by the current. The girl survived.
The body of a 19-year-old Mariposa man was recovered last week from the Merced River upriver from the Bagby Recreation Area, approximately 8 miles down river from where he was last seen. The man disappeared last week after swimming near Cable Beach.
On Monday four floaters were rescued by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office from the Merced River in Snelling about a mile down from Henderson Park. The floaters became tangled in a tree, officials said, and because of the strong current they had to be rescued by boat.
Merced County Sheriff officials have said river rescues can be very expensive and people who need to be rescued could be held liable and responsible for the costs of the rescue.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
