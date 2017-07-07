He told Atwater officers he crashed his van on purpose to ‘summon police.’ It worked.

A 30-year-old man lashing out in a methamphetamine-fueled paranoid fury smashed his vehicle into an Atwater business early Thursday, according to the Atwater Police Department.
Michael Duran told police he crashed his white minivan into the front doors of Petco and neighboring businesses around 2:30 a.m. “in an effort to summon police because he was shot by ‘Northerners (gang members) near the California Highway Patrol office on Bell Drive,” Chief Samuel Joseph said.
But, investigators learned, nobody shot at him. He was just high, according to police.
“He was very heavily under the influence of methamphetamine,” Joseph said. “He was violent and combative with officers and was having hallucinations.”
Officers were called to the business parking lot on Commerce Avenue after several witnesses spotted the white van “driving erratically.” Officer D.L. Wisdom spotted the van racing up and down several rows in the parking lot, making abrupt turns and then headed straight for the officer’s patrol car. The driver, later identified by police as Duran, pulled over and began speaking with the officer, police said.
“Duran was observed to be sweating profusely and acting and making statements that led officers to believe he may be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs,” Joseph said.
He told police unknown gang members shot at his vehicle — police say that wasn’t true — and that he needed to crash his van into the building to get help from police. There was no word on why he didn’t simply try to call the police.
“Officers found damage to the front entrance to both stores mentioned and video surveillance from one of the stores was reviewed by an officer which verified that the van had struck the entrance doors,” Joseph said.
Damage estimates at Petco and Marshalls were not available Friday.
Officers took Duran into custody, and he became “extremely combative” and “continuously kicked the interior portion of one of the police unit’s rear doors causing damage.”
Police found a small amount of suspected methamphetamine inside Duran’s vehicle along with two glass pipes.
He continued to lash out while in the holding cell at the Atwater Police Department and was psychically restrained. He continued to fight officers and staff at Mercy Medical Center in Merced, at one point breaking away from officers. He tried to run while handcuffed but was recaptured outside the hospital before he eventually was booked into the Merced County jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest, according to police.
No police officers or medical staff were injured during the numerous struggles.
He remained in custody Friday on nearly $19,000 bail.
