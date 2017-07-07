Three Chowchilla men arrested with gun, drugs, police say

Three Chowchilla men were jailed Thursday after officers found a gun and drugs in their car, police reported.
Chowchilla police received reports of a fight about 1:40 a.m. on South Chowchilla Boulevard, officers said in a news release.
When officers arrived they spotted a car with a shotgun on the inside on the passenger’s floorboard “in plain view,” investigators said. Officers were able to identify the car’s passengers by watching surveillance footage of when the car arrived in the area, police said.
Rafael Gonzalez, 20, was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail for being a gang member in possession of a loaded gun and cocaine, along with other weapons charges. He remained in Jail on Friday.
Jose Guardado, 24, who was on parole, was booked into jail on a parole violation, being a felon and gang member in possession of a firearm and other weapons charges. He remained in jail on Friday with no bail because of his alleged parole violation.
Felix Vargas, 18, was arrested and booked into jail for being a gang member in possession of a gun. He bailed out of jail.
