Mariposa authorities looking for fairgrounds stabbing suspect

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who stabbed a person at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds Friday afternoon.
The suspect, 61-year-old Mariposa resident Clifton “Poncho” Barnhard, is wanted in connection with reports of a man stabbing people at 5:15 p.m. on the fairgrounds, according to a news release.
A Mariposa man was found injured in the grass and airlifted to an area hospital, the release states. His condition was unknown as of Friday evening.
The incident is not related to the Yosemite Music Festival being held at the fairgrounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information on Barhard is urged to call the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 209-966-3615.
