Tough question for hospitals: Who's too risky to release?

Police officers hug in front of the 46th Precinct in the Bronx borough of New York, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Police officer Miosotis Familia, who worked out of the 46th Precinct, was shot to death the day before, ambushed inside her command post RV by an ex-convict who once ranted online about his treatment in prison and about police getting away with killing people, authorities said. He was later killed after pulling a gun on police. Seth Wenig AP Photo