News

July 08, 2017 9:15 AM

Ohio hospital says child opioid exposure occurring too often

The Associated Press
DAYTON, Ohio

A doctor in southwest Ohio says her hospital has been treating as many as two children a week for accidental exposure to suspected opioids.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2tY8EWx ) Dr. Kelly Liker, a pediatrician at Dayton Children's Hospital, says it's often unclear how the children with overdose symptoms are being exposed to heroin or fentanyl.

Two children have died of opioid poisoning in Dayton's Montgomery County this year, including a 13-month-old girl in May.

A county children's services official says children with overdose symptoms have responded to treatment with naloxone, the opioid reversal drug. But it's not always clear what they've been exposed to because hospital blood tests can't show whether it's the synthetic opioid fentanyl or one of its analogues.

Small amounts of fentanyl can trigger an overdose.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care

18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care 1:59

18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care
Massive fire breaks out at Oakland construction site 1:16

Massive fire breaks out at Oakland construction site
Merced’s elementary schools will look much different when the kids go back to school 2:53

Merced’s elementary schools will look much different when the kids go back to school

View More Video