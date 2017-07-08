Clifton Barnhard, 61 of Mariposa
July 08, 2017 12:34 PM

Mariposa fairgrounds stabbing suspect arrested

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

The suspect authorities were looking for in connection with a stabbing Friday afternoon was arrested early Saturday morning.

Clifton “Poncho” Barnhard, a 61-year-old Mariposa resident, was arrested at 12:17 a.m. Saturday outside his home near the Mariposa County Fairgrounds, according to a news release.

“We had deputies in the area when he returned to his home,” said Kristie Mitchell, public information officer for the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. “That’s when we made contact.”

Barnhard was booked into the Mariposa County Adult Detention on felony counts of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the release

Authorities received reports of a man stabbing people at 5:15 p.m. on the fairgrounds, according to a Friday news release.

A Mariposa man was found injured in the grass and airlifted to an area hospital. His condition was unknown Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident wasn’t related to the Yosemite Music Festival which was being held Friday and Saturday at the fairgrounds.

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562

