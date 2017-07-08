Dead bird at center of major power outage reported in Los Banos, Gustine, Santa Nella

A bird is believed to have caused a massive power outage that affected the cities of Los Banos, Gustine, Santa Nella and surrounding areas Saturday, according to Pacific Gas & Electric.
More than 12,000 customers in the Los Banos area were affected according to PG&E’s outage map.
PG&E spokesperson Karly Hernandez said the outage occurred at 12:44 p.m.
About 1,200 customers in Santa Nella and the surrounding areas also were affected by an outage.
According to PG&E, power was restored to most of Los Banos at 1:22 p.m.
However, 4,765 customers were still impacted by the outage, which now mostly affects the Santa Nella and Gustine areas, Hernandez said.
Hernandez said crews believe the cause of the outage was a bird that came into contact with PG&E equipment.
Hernandez said more information on the bird and the equipment wasn’t available because crews were still busy working to get power back to the remaining customers.
“There isn’t an official estimated time of restoration yet,” Hernandez said, noting that a previously reported 5:30 p.m. time estimate was an automatic time generated by the power company’s system. “PG&E is working as quickly as possible.”
Hernandez said that PG&E retrofits utility poles, power lines and other equipment with animal safety mechanisms, including “flight-diverters” at known trouble spots to reduce bird contact.
This story will be updated with more information.
