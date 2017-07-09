News

July 09, 2017 6:27 AM

UK official says government has no role in Charlie Gard case

The Associated Press
LONDON

Britain's justice secretary says the government won't play a role in deciding the medical treatment of a terminally ill baby whose parents want to take him to the U.S. for experimental treatment.

David Lidington said Sunday the decision on 11-month-old Charlie Gard will be made by judges acting "independent and dispassionately" based on the facts of the complicated case.

Gard's parents are protesting the decision by Great Ormond Street Hospital to turn down their request to bring him to the U.S. for treatment.

The hospital has been backed by a series of court rulings, but the case is expected to be back in Britain's High Court on Monday.

The parents have been backed by Pope Francis and President Donald Trump in their quest.

