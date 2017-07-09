News

July 09, 2017 9:08 AM

Huskers aide Elliott dies after long fight with cancer

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

Nebraska assistant coach Bob Elliott has died after a long fight with cancer.

Close friend Dan McCarney told the Des Moines Register (http://dmreg.co/2tDju1X ) the 64-year-old Elliott died Saturday. He was first diagnosed with cancer in 1998 while coaching at the University of Iowa.

Elliott was a coaching veteran who joined Nebraska's staff early this year when defensive coordinator Bob Diaco was hired.

Last month, Nebraska announced that Elliott would take an off-the-field defensive analyst job instead of coaching safeties.

Before moving to Nebraska, Elliott had served as special assistant to Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly. Elliott coached safeties at Notre Dame in 2012-13 when Diaco was the Irish defensive coordinator.

Elliott also served as defensive coordinator at Kansas State for several years.

