Annual tournament set to honor fallen Merced police officer

A Merced police officer shot and killed in the line of duty 13 years ago will be honored in September during the annual fund-raising golf tournament that bears his name.
Officer Stephan Gray was just 34 years old when he was killed. He was shot April 15, 2014, while chasing a gang member who was later caught and convicted of murder. Gray is survived by his wife, Michelle, and their son and two daughters.
The annual Stephan Gray/Merced Police Officers Association Memorial Golf Tournament tees off at 8 a.m. Sept. 23 at the Rancho Del Rey Golf Club in Atwater. The event is sponsored by the Merced police officers’ union and private donations. It is not a city-funded event.
The money raised is donated to sponsor cadets going into the police academy, the California Police Officers’ Memorial Foundation, community organizations and local sports teams.
Last year, more than 100 people came out to golf and honor Merced’s fallen hero.
Since Gray’s death 13 years ago, his fellow officers have worked tirelessly to honor his memory and to help other officers and community organizations in his name.
The police officers’ association is seeking sponsorships for the upcoming tournament.
For more information, call 209-358-7131.
