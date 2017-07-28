Merced County Sheriff’s investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Rafael Zaragoza, a missing 82-year-old Planada man, considered “at risk” due to medical issues, authorities confirmed Friday morning.
News

Missing Planada man found in Tuolomne County

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

July 28, 2017 9:19 AM

A missing elderly man considered “at risk” due to medical issues has been found, Merced County Sheriff’s investigators said on Friday.

Rafael Zaragoza, 82, of Planada was reported missing earlier in the day after leaving his home, deputies said in a news release. He was found in Tuolomne County, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

“He’s alive,” Allen said. “He’s been sent to a hospital to get checked out.”

Investigators initially said he was supposed to be going to the Senior Citizen Center in Planada. Zaragoza suffers from high blood pressure and diabetes and had not taken his medication, authorities said.

There was no evidence Zaragoza’s disappearance was suspicious, deputies said.

Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482

