Missing Planada man found in Tuolomne County

A missing elderly man considered “at risk” due to medical issues has been found, Merced County Sheriff’s investigators said on Friday.
Rafael Zaragoza, 82, of Planada was reported missing earlier in the day after leaving his home, deputies said in a news release. He was found in Tuolomne County, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.
“He’s alive,” Allen said. “He’s been sent to a hospital to get checked out.”
Investigators initially said he was supposed to be going to the Senior Citizen Center in Planada. Zaragoza suffers from high blood pressure and diabetes and had not taken his medication, authorities said.
There was no evidence Zaragoza’s disappearance was suspicious, deputies said.
