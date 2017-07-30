California Highway Patrol K-9 Laika sniffed out a hidden compartment in the floor of a car, believed to function as a way to smuggle money and narcotics, according to police officials. Officials found $37,460 in four sealed packages and a handgun.
CHP K-9 sniffs out hidden compartment in car used to smuggle drugs and money, police say

By Monica Velez

July 30, 2017 3:47 PM

A California Highway Patrol K-9 sniffed out a hidden compartment in a car, believed to function as a way to smuggle money and narcotics, according to police officials.

A 2005 Honda Odyssey was stopped by a CHP officer near Highway 99 and Plainsburg Road at around 8:30 on Friday night, officials said. After CHP K-9 Laika sniffed the exterior of the car, she alerted officers there was a positive odor for narcotics.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a “sophisticated hidden compartment built into the rear floor of the vehicle,” police officials said in a statement. Police found $37,460 in four sealed packages and a handgun, officials said.

The compartment, officials said, is believed to be used as a way to smuggle money and drugs.

The driver, Mauricio Lopez, and passenger, Rodolfo Lopez, both from Visalia, were arrested on weapons charges and possession of a false compartment used to smuggle drugs.

