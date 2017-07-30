Gabriel Bueno, 19
Gabriel Bueno, 19 Merced County Sheriff’s Office
News

Person held at gunpoint in Merced. Then their backpack was stolen, police say

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsunstar.com

July 30, 2017 3:52 PM

Soon after robbing someone’s backpack at gunpoint early Saturday morning, five people were arrested in Merced, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At around 1:39 a.m. Sheriff’s Deputy Billy Xiong arrived at the north side of Lake Yosemite, where a person reported being robbed at gunpoint, police officials said. The victim said the alleged robbers were in a silver Toyota Corolla.

Xiong saw a vehicle fitting the description near Golf Road and Butte Avenue, police said, then he followed the car and stopped them on G Street. Merced Police Department officers were called for assistance, officials said.

Five people were inside the car, police said, including one person who was found hiding in the trunk. Gabriel Bueno, 19, and 18-year-old Rosa Arizmendivalenica were booked into Merced County Jail for robbery and battery.

The other three suspects were minors and booked into Merced County Juvenile Hall, according to police.

Xiong was also able to find the victim’s stolen backpack and returned it to him, police said.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

