Two people injured in motor home crash in Merced County

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsunstar.com

July 31, 2017 3:48 PM

Two people were flown to a Modesto hospital after crash on Highway 152 in Gustine on Monday, California Highway Patrol reported.

At around 11:30 a.m. a motor home and a GMC sport-utility vehicle were involved in a collision near the San Luis Reservoir State Recreation Area, Officer M. Williams said. Few details were immediately available, he said, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The two people flown out to a hospital were in the SUV, Williams said. Their injuries were described by officers as moderate to major injuries.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the crash. No other information was immediately available.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486

