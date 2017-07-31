Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced

A house caught on fire on Monday afternoon in Los Banos possibly leaving occupants displaced, CalFire officials said.
At around 2:40 p.m., fire fighters were called to the 14000 Block of Volta Road, said Jeremy Rahn, battalion chief for Merced County Fire. It was unclear how many people were living in the home, he said.
One person was treated by Riggs Ambulance officials at the scene for general illnesses, Rahn said, and refused any further medical treatment after evaluations. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was under investigation, Rahn said, and the house didn’t appear the residents would be able to stay there. By 3:15 p.m. the fire was contained, he said.
A damage estimate was not immediately available.

