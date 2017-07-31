More Videos

A house on the 14000 Block of Volta Road in Los Banos caught fire in the afternoon on Monday July 31, 2017 possibly leaving the occupants displaced, according to Merced County Fire Department officials. One person sjansen@mercedsunstar.com
A house on the 14000 Block of Volta Road in Los Banos caught fire in the afternoon on Monday July 31, 2017 possibly leaving the occupants displaced, according to Merced County Fire Department officials. One person sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

News

Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsunstar.com

July 31, 2017 6:44 PM

A house caught on fire on Monday afternoon in Los Banos possibly leaving occupants displaced, CalFire officials said.

At around 2:40 p.m., fire fighters were called to the 14000 Block of Volta Road, said Jeremy Rahn, battalion chief for Merced County Fire. It was unclear how many people were living in the home, he said.

One person was treated by Riggs Ambulance officials at the scene for general illnesses, Rahn said, and refused any further medical treatment after evaluations. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Rahn said, and the house didn’t appear the residents would be able to stay there. By 3:15 p.m. the fire was contained, he said.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486

