Find respite from the scorching heat at these locations

With temperatures settling in the triple digits this week, Merced County and city agencies are teaming up to provide cooling zones for residents.
Wednesday’s high is set at 105 in Merced, and although temperatures will dip the rest of the week, the National Weather Service still predicts highs will be in the triple digits throughout the weekend.
The city’s cooling zone at the Sam Pipes Room of the Merced Civic Center, 678 W. 18th St. will be open from 3 to 8 p.m.
Pets will be allowed inside as long as they don’t disturb others.
Each of the cities in Merced County also will have cooling zones open. The county’s public libraries will serve as cooling zones during normal operating hours as well.
The Bus will take passengers for free to cooling zones on a fixed route on Wednesday. The public also can take the fixed route bus back along the route to get home, as service is available.
While temperatures remain in the triple digits, city and county officials are reminding residents to stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothing, keep physical activity to a minimum and check in with neighbors. Officials also warn residents not to leave pets and children in hot cars.
Cooling zones throughout Merced County
- Atwater’s cooling zone will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Atwater Community Center on 760 E. Bellevue Road
- Dos Palos’ cooling zone will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the City-County Building (City Hall) on 1546 Golden Gate Ave.
- Gustine’s cooling zone will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Community Room adjacent to the Library at 205 Sixth St.
- Livingston’s cooling zone will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Police Department on 1446 C St.
- Los Banos’ cooling zone will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Community Center at 645 Seventh St.
- Merced’s cooling zone will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Merced Civic Center on 678 W. 18th St.
Comments