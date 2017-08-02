Man killed after crashing into horse in Merced County

A 39-year-old man from Concord was killed Tuesday when his car struck a brown horse on Highway 152 near Dos Palos, California Highway Patrol reported.
The driver of a Honda, identified by the Merced County Coroners Office as Amin Moinzadeh, was driving eastbound at an unknown speed on the highway at around 11:16 p.m. on Monday, CHP officials said. The horse was walking in the roadway when the collision occurred.
Moinzadeh, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt. He died at the scene. The horse also died at the scene.
It wasn’t immediately clear how the horse came to be in the roadway Tuesday night.
Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash, CHP said.
The cause of the crash remained under investigation.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
