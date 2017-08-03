Looking for a good preschool in Merced? You might have more than a few good options

Merced County parents don’t need to look far to find a quality preschool program for their child.
The Merced City School District’s preschool program recently received top marks from Merced County Office of Education, district officials reported.
Each of the district’s 13 preschools earned a rating of High Quality or High Quality Plus during the last school year, both considered “gold level” through the Quality Rating and Improvement System. The ratings are based on teacher-child interactions, program environment, and the qualifications of the lead teachers and director.
“Our preschools earn these outstanding ratings because we have highly qualified staff, we provide high ratios for supervision and engagement, and we monitor children’s development and provide additional support as needed,” said Melanie Cole, preschool program director for Merced City schools. “We also score high for our safe, clean facilities.”
School districts throughout Merced County voluntarily participate in the rating system as part of a grant program that provides additional funding for training for early learning teachers and providers, according to Merced County Office of Education.
Recent ratings weren’t immediately available for other districts in Merced County, but in 2015 most Merced County districts offering preschool programs also received top grades, according to MCOE.
Merced City schools preschool program serves children from ages 3 to 5 and offers a three-hour session in the morning and afternoon. Class sizes range from 16-24 students, but the district maintains a ratio of one adult for every eight children.
Because it’s a state preschool program, participants must meet eligibility requirements based on family size and gross monthly income.
Applications are currently being accepted and will continue to be accepted throughout the year if additional spaces become available.
Anyone interested in applying or looking for more information can call 209-385-6619, visit Galen Clark Preschool at 211 E. 11th Street in Merced or the district’s website at http://www.mcsd.k12.ca.us/MCSDPreschool/.
For more information, including past ratings, on other preschools in Merced County, visit http://mcoe.org/deptprog/earlyed/R2TT/Pages/Program-Ratings.aspx
