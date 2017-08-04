Gunfire caused the Detwiler Fire, investigators say

Investigators say a firearm discharge was the cause of the massive Detwiler Fire that burned more than 80,000 acres of land in Mariposa County since July 16.
According to a Calfire news release Friday, details on the gunfire remains under investigation.
Authorities are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible, according to the release.
“Anyone with information regarding the person or persons responsible for starting the Detwiler fire is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Hotline at (559) 498-7867,” the release states.
The fire is 97 percent contained after burning 81,826 acres, according to the last official Calfire update Thursday night.
It has destroyed 63 homes, 67 minor structures and one commercial structure. The fire also damaged 13 homes and eight minor structures.
The fire caused mass evacuations of Mariposa and several other populated areas in the county. Routes through Mariposa County to Yosemite also blocked many visitors to the national park at the peak of the fire.
A total of 1,635 fire personnel, 67 engines, 45 fire crews, two helicopters, six dozers and 31 water tenders responded to the fire.
As of Thursday night, firefighters continued to mop up and patrol fire lines.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments