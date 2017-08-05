Atwater man arrested for narcotics, stolen firearm

An Atwater man was arrested after the Merced police gang unit found a stolen firearm and narcotics at his home.
The Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit learned Thursday that 22-year-old Alejeandro Rangel had firearms and narcotics at his home in the 100 block of Gardenia Drive in Atwater, according to a news release.
Officers served a search warrant in the residence and found two rifles, ammunition, packaged rock cocaine, a digital scale, packaging material and body armor. One of the rifles was reported stolen, the release states.
Rangel was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail for sales of narcotics, possession of a stolen firearm and committing a felony while on bail, according to a release.
Anyone with information on this crime is being asked to contact the GVSU at 209-385-4710. Anonymous text messages can be sent to police by texting “TIP411,” or 847411, and including the word “Comvip” as the keyword in the text message.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments