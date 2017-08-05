Merced man arrested for possessing stolen handgun from Tennessee

A Merced man was arrested after Merced gang unit officers discovered a stolen revolver in his home.
The Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit contacted 38-year-old Bee Yang at his home in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way Saturday morning and conducted a felony probation search, according to a news release.
During the search, officers discovered a .357 caliber revolver in Yang’s possession that was reported stolen by a resident in Tennessee, the release states.
Yang was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail with a $110,000 bond amount for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and receiving or possessing stolen property, according to jail records.
