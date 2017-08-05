A stolen handgun is recovered from a Merced home on the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way after a probation search was conducted Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017.
Merced man arrested for possessing stolen handgun from Tennessee

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

August 05, 2017 8:12 PM

MERCED

A Merced man was arrested after Merced gang unit officers discovered a stolen revolver in his home.

The Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit contacted 38-year-old Bee Yang at his home in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way Saturday morning and conducted a felony probation search, according to a news release.

During the search, officers discovered a .357 caliber revolver in Yang’s possession that was reported stolen by a resident in Tennessee, the release states.

Yang was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail with a $110,000 bond amount for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and receiving or possessing stolen property, according to jail records.

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562

