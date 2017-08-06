Two 26-year-olds shot in Merced County, police say. No suspects identified

Two 26-year-olds were shot on Sunday just after midnight in the Beachwood area, the Merced County Sheriff’s office reported. Both were transported to hospitals and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Both victims were inside a house on the 2400 Block of Shoemaker Avenue during the incident that occurred around 12:05 a.m., Sheriff Vern Warnke said. The male victim was shot on his left leg and the female victim was shot on her ankle, he said.
As of Sunday afternoon no suspects have been identified, Warnke said. The victims couldn’t identify a shooter or vehicle, he said, but a witness who lives in the area said after hearing the shots they saw a gold SUV and a burgundy sedan heading south on Shoemaker Avenue.
It hasn’t been confirmed if the vehicles are related to the shooting, Warnke said.
