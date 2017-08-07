Deadly weekend reported on Merced County roads

Two people were killed over the weekend in Merced County in unrelated crashes, the California Highway Patrol reported.
A 78-year-old Merced woman was killed in a four-vehicle pileup on Highway 99, south of Franklin Road, outside Merced.
The chain-reaction crash started, the CHP said, when Rafael Manzo Jr, a 24-year-old Merced man, was headed south on Highway 99 in a 2017 Toyota Corolla. As traffic slowed, Manzo failed to slow down and crashed into the back of a 2001 Honda CR-V. The impact sandwiched the CR-V between Manzo’s Corolla and a 1998 Ford F-150 pickup truck. The impact of the collision also pushed the F-150 into a big rig, Zuniga said.
The 78-year-old Merced woman, whose name has not been released, was a passenger in the Honda CR-V. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the CR-V, 79-year-old Guadalupe Jimenez of Merced, and another passenger, 47-year-old Anita Blunt of Merced, suffered minor and moderate injuries and were transported to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, Zuniga said.
Manzo also suffered an injury to his foot but was not transported to a hospital. Manzo’s passenger was not injured.
The drivers of the F-150 and the big rig were not injured.
Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, Zuniga said.
Sunday’s deadly crash was the second fatal collision in Merced County in less than 24 hours.
A suspected drunken driver, identified as a 27-year-old Turlock man, was killed Saturday night after his car spun out of control into oncoming traffic, on the southern outskirts of Turlock, Officer Eric Zuniga said.
The man was headed north around 10:15 p.m. on Highway 165, north of Fowler Road, in a 2004 Toyota Corolla. For unknown reasons, he drifted onto the shoulder. The driver over corrected, causing the Corolla to spin into the southbound lanes where it crashed into an on-coming 1988 Chevrolet Silverado, Zuniga said.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Franklin Horton, 68, of Hilmar, tried to slow down to avoid the collision, but struck the right front end of the Corolla, Zuniga said.
The driver of the Corolla was pronounced dead at the scene. The Merced County Coroner’s Office has not identified the man.
Horton complained of pain but declined medical treatment, Zuniga said.
Brianna Calix: 209-385-2477
Comments