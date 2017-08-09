Firefighters battle blaze at Merced duplex

A woman and her adult son are expected to be without a home as firefighters with Merced City Fire Department battled a duplex fire Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was reported about 4 p.m. in the 3000 block of Nashville Court.
When firefighters arrived on scene, the garage was fully involved in fire with flames extending up to the attic, Battalion Chief Jeremy Franklin said.
No one was home at the time the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported. Franklin said a woman and her adult child live in the duplex, and they were expected to be displaced.
The other side of the duplex appeared to be uninhabited, he said.
The cause and origin of the fire remain unknown as firefighters work to put out the blaze.
This is a developing story.
Comments