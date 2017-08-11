Being on probation didn’t stop this Merced man from keeping a gun, drugs in his home

A Merced man on probation was jailed Thursday evening after police found him with a gun and drugs, Merced police reported.
Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit learned that 31-year-old Mong Vang had guns and drugs at his home on Highway 140 in Merced.
When officers arrived and did a probation search of Vang’s home, they found a stolen gun, ammunition, packaged methamphetamine, a digital scale and cash inside the home.
Vang has been booked into Merced County Jail previously multiple times dating back to at least 2012. He previously served time for auto theft, drug sales and burglary, booking sheets show.
Vang remained in Merced County Jail with no bail on Friday.
Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710, or the Merced Police Department tipster line at 209-385-4725.
