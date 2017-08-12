Merced College reveals new logo

Merced College will don a new logo that is supposed to represent the institution’s goal of improving the community.
The new logo, released Friday in a news release, depicts a white tree trunk shaped into a “M” on a blue background. The college’s name hangs below the logo, with the “M” in “Merced” stylized into the “C” in “College”.
“We wanted the new logo to represent who we are,” Merced College Superintendent Chris Vitelli said in a statement. “Our brand is growing this community and this new logo represents that in a couple ways.”
The logo is a change from the traditional logo depicted with a monochrome tree and the letters “M” and “C.”
It’s supposed to be a refreshed and refocused visual representation of the college, the release states.
The new logo was completed after a year of market research, college out-reach efforts and focus group meetings with staff, students and alumni, according to the release.
Fresno-based Jeffrey Scott Agency produced the design.
“The new look gives a nod to tradition while also looking forward to the future,” the release states.
Vitelli said the tree represents growth and embraces the agricultural history of Merced and the surrounding areas.
Comments