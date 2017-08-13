He gave police a different name, then fled. Now he’s in jail.

A wanted Atwater man who fled police after they asked him for identification is behind bars.
Gustavo Barajas, 24, was arrested Sunday morning on two outstanding felony warrants along with providing false information to officers and resisting arrest, according to Merced County Jail records.
An officer was patrolling the area of Fourth Street and Cedar Avenue at about 9 a.m. Sunday when he saw a suspicious vehicle with expired registration tabs parked along the curb, an Atwater news release states.
A male subject was quickly walking away from the vehicle and entered an apartment.
Moments later, a female subject exited the same apartment. She was known by officers and wanted for questioning in a fraud case, the release states.
After another officer arrives, Barajas and another male subject emerged from the apartment. The other subject was wanted for questioning on the same fraud case. But Barajas didn’t have any identification on him.
Barajas gave them a name and date of birth. But it wasn’t leading to an identification, the release states.
When officers told Barajas he was being detained until they could identify him, Barajas fled on foot, according to the release.
One officer chased Barajas on foot while the other one followed in a patrol car.
They caught up to Barajas at the Bloss House, at First Street and Broadway Avenue, and positively identified him.
Officers found that Barajas had outstanding felony warrants for his arrest due to charges of spousal abuse and possession of a controlled substance.
Barajas remained in jail Sunday evening with a total bond amount of $107,500, according to jail records.
