Six-car, chain-reaction crash snarls back-to-school traffic in Merced

Six vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction collision on Yosemite Avenue in Merced on Monday morning, snarling traffic as classes at Merced College started back up for the school year.
One person was taken by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center in Merced and discharged shortly after, Merced police Officer Craig McKeeman said. No other injuries were reported.
The crash occurred right after 8 a.m. on Yosemite Avenue between R and M streets in the westbound lanes.
The crash was a result of multiple smaller crashes, McKeeman.
As a Yukon was stopped, a driver in a silver Honda Accord a few cars behind didn’t stop fast enough and rear-ended two cars in front of it, which were pushed forward into the Yukon, Officer Craig McKeeman said.
A white Ford Fusion couldn’t stop fast enough after the initial collision, rear-ending the Accord and becoming sandwiched when a white Hyunda Accent hit the Fusion from behind, McKeeman said.
Each of the drivers appeared to be headed to Merced College, McKeeman said.
Traffic headed westbound on Yosemite Ave was backed up due to the crash.
“Basically what it comes down to is this: with school opening up, everybody needs to slow down, give enough room in front of you and leave early,” Sgt. Dan Dabney said. “With school opening up, traffic will be like this for quite a while.”
Dabney urged drivers to drive slow and stay off cellphones.
