Winton man identified as driver fatally struck by train

A man who died after being struck by a train on Saturday has been identified as 29-year-old Cheng Sien Saephan from Winton, according to the Merced County Coroner’s Division.
Saephan was killed when a train struck his car while he was attempting to go around a crossing safety arm, California Highway Patrol said.
Saephan was driving a red 2003 Honda Civic northwest on Santa Fe Drive at about 6:20 a.m. Sunday when he made a left turn on to Shaffer Road into the path of a Burlington Northern Santa Fe freight train, CHP Officer Eric Zuniga said.
Witnesses told investigators that the train crossing’s safety arms were down, Zuniga said. But the driver attempted to drive around the crossing arms.
The train struck the car, causing major damage and instantly killing the driver.
Saephan’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for his funeral expenses. Family members on the GoFundMe said Saphean leaves behind his wife, step-daughter, daughter and son.
