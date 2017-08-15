Hiding drugs? This Merced CHP K-9 will bust you

A Stockton woman is in jail in Los Banos after a CHP K-9 sniffed out more than 60 pounds of drugs she hid in her car, authorities said.
A California Highway Patrol officer stopped a 2012 Toyota Yaris about 5:30 p.m. Monday near Interstate 5 and Highway 33 for a traffic violation, the CHP said in a news release.
During the stop, the officer noticed signs of criminal activity and called K-9 Officer Laika to the scene. Laika, who’s made multiple drug busts recently, sniffed the outside of the car and indicated the smell of drugs was present.
Officers searched the car and found 66 pounds of cocaine in the trunk.
The driver, 51-year-old Laurie Ann Holladay, was booked into the Los Banos jail for possession of narcotics for sale and transportation of cocaine. She remained in jail Tuesday morning on more than $2 million bail.
