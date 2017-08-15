Confederate statue protests hit California. Cemetery to remove monument.

A Los Angeles cemetery will take down a monument honoring Confederate soldiers days after violence erupted during a white supremacist rally over a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The Los Angeles Times is reporting that Hollywood Forever Cemetery, a place known for resting culturally significant and famous people, made the decision to take down a 6-foot monument at the place where more than 30 Confederate veterans and their families are buried.
The monument is to be moved to a storage site within 24 hours of the Tuesday decision.
Cemetery co-owner and President Tyler Cassity told the Times that about 60 calls and emails were coming every day from people asking the cemetery to remove the monument.
On Tuesday, the cemetery reported that someone vandalized the monument, writing “No” across the plaque.
Cassity told the Times that the decision was made after consulting the monument’s owner, the Long Beach chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
The monument removal follows a national trend that started after violent episodes during the Charlottesville rally.
Raw video published by WNCN, a CBS affiliate in North Carolina, show a group of protesters pulling down and kicking a confederate statue Monday.
The mayor of Lexington, Kentucky confirmed that Confederate statues at the city’s courthouse also will be moved, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.
The Charlottesville violence Saturday also sparked protests around the country. Merced residents held their own rally Sunday.
