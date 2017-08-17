Los Banos police ask witnesses to come forward in Wednesday night shooting

Los Banos police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized one man Wednesday night.
Officers responded to the 500 block of San Juan Street before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night and found a 28-year-old Los Banos man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, Cmdr. Ray Reyna reported.
The man, who was shot in his upper torso, was transported by Riggs Ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Los Banos. From there, he was airlifted to a Fresno hospital, Reyna said. Police expected the man to survive, but his condition was unknown Thursday morning.
Police remained at the scene for a few hours collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses, who told police a dark-colored sedan was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.
Although the victim does not appear to have gang ties, police have not ruled out the possibility that the shooting was gang-related, Reyna said.
“At this point, it’s too early to tell,” he said. “We’re keeping an open mind.”
So far, police don’t have any leads on possible suspects, Reyna said. Investigators hope to speak to additional witnesses who may know what happened leading up to the shooting, he said.
Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call Detective Jairo Acosta at 209-827-7070.
