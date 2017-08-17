Los Banos crash victim identified

The Merced County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of Wednesday’s crash as 16-year-old Isabelle Marez.
Marez was driving two 17-year-old female Los Banos residents northwest on Ingomar Grade, east of Sylvester Road, around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday when she allowed the 2001 Ford SUV to drift to the right of the road before the vehicle rolled into the corn fields to the right of the road, according to a California Highway Patrol Los Banos news release.
Marez wasn’t wearing seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle, CHP said.
Neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be a factor in the collision, the release states.
Marez was a senior this year at Pacheco High School, where she played basketball.
Los Banos Unified Superintendent Mark Marshall said students and staff at Pacheco High took the news of Marez’s death very hard. A team of counselors and licensed psychologists are available to assist students and staff as needed.
