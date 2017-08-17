Here’s why a Highway 99 on-ramp near Chowchilla is closed

A truck filled with almonds tipped over as it was getting onto southbound Highway 99 near Chowchilla on Thursday, California Highway Patrol officials said.
No injuries were reported, CHP said.
At about 4:30 p.m., the 29-year-old driver was going northbound on Chowchilla Boulevard at 20 mph before getting to the on-ramp, where he lost control of the truck, Officer Jose Herrera said. The freeway entrance was expected be closed for about an hour, he said.
The speed limit there is 20 mph for cars using the on-ramp, Herrera said, but big rigs should be going slower. The truck was carrying two trailers filled with almonds, Herrera said, and one tipped over.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
