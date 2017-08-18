Los Banos crash victim “happy-go-lucky, joking, goofy kind of girl”

0:34 Overturned almond truck blocks on-ramp near Chowchilla Pause

1:45 Defense attorney claims tire blowout may have caused crash, not DUI, social media

0:46 1 dead after car rolls into Los Banos corn fields

2:12 What you need to know about the solar eclipse

2:33 Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence

2:29 Trump criticizes hatred "on many sides" after Charlottesville violence

4:12 Trump: 'Racism is evil'

0:55 Owner of burned out Atwater home discusses loss