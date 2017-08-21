Bomb threat forces evacuation of Merced County government offices

The Merced County Administration Building in Merced has been evacuated for a possible bomb threat, police said.
At about 3:30 p.m., a woman walked into the county building at 2222 M St. in Merced and dropped her purse in the lobby and ran out, Merced police Capt. Bimley West said.
A security officer picked up the purse and followed her out the door to return it to her, but the woman drove away, West said. The security officer brought the purse back into the building and put it down.
Now, Merced Police Department’s bomb squad is on scene to search the purse.
County administrators evacuated the building in the meantime.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
