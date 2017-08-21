Police say this Merced man assaulted an officer. His father tells a different story.

Merced police identified 31-year-old Carlos Maldonado as the man they say assaulted an officer Friday evening while officers served an arrest warrant for a robbery.
Police named Maldonado as a suspect in an armed robbery on Thursday in front of California Liquor, officers said in a news release. Maldonado allegedly pulled a knife on a man getting into his car and robbed him of his cash before fleeing the area, according to police.
Officers served an arrest warrant at 1616 E. 21st St. on Friday where they found Maldonado, who was hiding in a bedroom, Sgt. Ray Alvarez said.
Maldonado began fighting officers and headbutted an officer, who received an injury near his eye, Capt. Matt Williams said.
Both the officer and Maldonado had minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment, Alvarez said.
Maldonado’s father, Carlos Maldonado Sr., says his son didn’t assault the officer, but the officer hurt himself while kicking in a door while conducting the warrant.
Maldonado also accused Merced police of “wailing” on his son and causing his eye to swell shut, but booking photos show the younger Maldonado was able to open both eyes.
Capt. Bimley West said Maldonado resisted officers and reminded citizens the importance of complying with police.
“There’s always a course of action for citizens that they can do rather than resisting,” he said.
Maldonado was booked into jail later that night. He remained in jail Monday on $162,250.
Brianna Calix: 209-385-2477
Comments