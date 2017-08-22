Booking a trip somewhere in Mexico? Check this list to see if it’s safe.

The U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory for Mexico, urging Americans to avoid areas where citizens have been victims of violent crimes.
According to an updated travel warning Tuesday, U.S. citizens have been the victims of homicide, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery in several Mexican states.
“Gun battles between rival criminal organizations or with Mexican authorities have taken place on streets and in public places during broad daylight,” the warning states.
The State Department is urging visitors to defer all non-essential travel to the following states or regions: Coahuila, Colima, parts of Estado de Mexico, Jalisco, Michoacan, Morelos, Sinaloa, parts of Sonora and Tamaulipas.
No advisories have been issued for the states Campeche, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Mexico City, Puebla, Queretaro, Tabasco, Tlaxcala and Yucatan.
The State Department noted that the Mexican government dedicates resources to protect visitors of major tourist destinations. But it warns of travel to border regions or areas along major trafficking routes.
The advisory prohibits U.S. government personnel from visiting adult clubs and gambling locations in specific states. It also restricts travel in specific states for U.S. personnel.
Click here for the full list of Mexico advisories and restrictions, along with advice on traveling.
