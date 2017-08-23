It’s been more than 2 years since Merced cab driver was killed. Family ready for trial

More Videos 0:36 Bomb threat forces evacuation of Merced County government office Pause 1:10 Watch robots move packages at Amazon's Sacramento facility 1:07 Merced residents have a message for the KKK 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:26 Yosemite High students collect eclipse data for NASA 0:20 Watch former Modesto teacher be taken by helicopter to hospital 0:45 Merced County Sheriff discusses discovery of Jamie Tull 0:47 Bomb threat forces evacuation on Merced County government office 1:11 Motorcyclist dies in crash during ride to honor injured Los Banos police officers 0:44 Distracted voters typically vote based on race, UC Merced study shows Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Homicide Victim's Family Speaks This Sun-Star video, recorded in January 2015, was the first time the family of Dean Barker spoke out about his violent death. Family members say they’re hoping for justice. Video by Andrew Kuhn/Merced Sun-Star This Sun-Star video, recorded in January 2015, was the first time the family of Dean Barker spoke out about his violent death. Family members say they’re hoping for justice. Video by Andrew Kuhn/Merced Sun-Star

