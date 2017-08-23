More Videos

Storage facility in Winton catches fire

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsunstar.com

August 23, 2017 5:08 PM

A storage facility in Winton caught on fire Wednesday afternoon resulting in hundreds of dollars of damages, CalFire-Merced County officials reported.

Firefighters were called at 3:36 p.m. to Town and Country Mini-Storage on Winton Way, said Battalion Chief Justin Wight. Seven out of the 44 units at the facility were damaged flames, he said, and the fire was contained by 4 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Wight estimates there was about $100 to $500 worth of damages in each unit, and there was major damage to six out of the seven units.

Although the cause of the fire is under investigation, Wight said, it looks like the fire started inside one of the units near the back of the facility. The storage units are connected by a wall, he said, and the flames were able to climb over the walls and reach other units.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

