A customer hands over money for a Powerball ticket in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Lottery officials said the grand prize for Wednesday night's drawing has reached $700 million, the second -largest on record for any U.S. lottery game. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
A customer hands over money for a Powerball ticket in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Lottery officials said the grand prize for Wednesday night's drawing has reached $700 million, the second -largest on record for any U.S. lottery game. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Nati Harnik AP
A customer hands over money for a Powerball ticket in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Lottery officials said the grand prize for Wednesday night's drawing has reached $700 million, the second -largest on record for any U.S. lottery game. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Nati Harnik AP

News

There is a winner to the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

August 23, 2017 10:50 PM

Officials say a winning ticket for the $758.7 million Powerball lottery jackpot was sold in Massachusetts.

ABC News reported the winning ticket was sold at Handy Variety in Watertown, Massachusetts, lottery officials confirmed.

The Massachusetts State Lottery tweeted the news Wednesday night.

No one stepped forward to claim the jackpot as of Wednesday night.

The winner will have the option to keep the full jackpot paid out in 30 payments over 29 years, or take a lump sum of $443.3 million.

Lottery officials say the jackpot will reset to $40 million.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Storage facility in Winton catches fire

Storage facility in Winton catches fire 0:37

Storage facility in Winton catches fire
Homicide Victim's Family Speaks 1:41

Homicide Victim's Family Speaks
Bomb threat forces evacuation of Merced County government office 0:36

Bomb threat forces evacuation of Merced County government office

View More Video