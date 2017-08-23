There is a winner to the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot

Officials say a winning ticket for the $758.7 million Powerball lottery jackpot was sold in Massachusetts.
ABC News reported the winning ticket was sold at Handy Variety in Watertown, Massachusetts, lottery officials confirmed.
The Massachusetts State Lottery tweeted the news Wednesday night.
A ticket sold at #HandyVariety in #Watertown, MA is the lone winner of the $758.7 million #Powerball jackpot!!! pic.twitter.com/BvYZ4eauSC— Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) August 24, 2017
No one stepped forward to claim the jackpot as of Wednesday night.
The winner will have the option to keep the full jackpot paid out in 30 payments over 29 years, or take a lump sum of $443.3 million.
Lottery officials say the jackpot will reset to $40 million.
