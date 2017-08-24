In 40 years, what’s changed the most for law enforcement in Merced? Just ask Pat Lunney

Though many things in law enforcement have changed since Pat Lunney began his career with Merced Police Department in 1975, he said one thing’s stayed the same: “We’re responsible for keeping the peace.”
As August comes to a close, Lunney, chief of investigations for Merced County District Attorney’s Office, will wrap up a 42-year career in law enforcement that included a 15-year stint as Merced’s police chief, the Director of Law Enforcement for the California Department of Justice and nearly 10 years in his current position.
“There hasn’t been a day I’ve come to work that hasn’t been interesting and challenging,” said Lunney, 69. “It’s been great, and I’ve loved it every step of the way.”
When Lunney was appointed police chief in 1983 at 35 years old, he was the youngest police chief for a medium-sized department in California. Under his leadership, the department was one of the first in the state to move to an automated record system – the same one that’s used today.
Notable cases from Lunney’s time with Merced Police Department include Steven Stayner’s return home and a kidnapping case that involved a newborn baby at the hospital, then Merced Community Medical Center. Police located the baby with its umbilical cord still attached a day and a half later, he said.
“Finding that baby was a major accomplishment for our department,” he said. “It changed the way the hospital did things. It stands out because every member of the Merced Police Department dedicated themselves to finding that infant.”
When police began their search, they had no leads. But the intense search by police put pressure on the woman who snatched up the baby. She abandoned the child in a nearby apartment complex washroom.
Lunney’s law enforcement peers in Merced County noted his prestigious career, high intelligence, leadership and innovation in law enforcement.
Lunney established the first gang task force in the county and advocated for community policing, laying the groundwork for the department’s work culture, Merced Police Chief Norm Andrade said.
“He understood the changes that were coming and how they would present a complex picture to law enforcement in the future,” Andrade said.
In 1999, California Attorney General Bill Lockyer appointed Lunney to direct the Department of Justice’s division of law enforcement. Lunney managed 1,400 employees in six different divisions. During his time there, California became one of the first and largest agencies to create a DNA database.
District Attorney Larry Morse II asked Lunney to work for his office in 2008 after Lunney retired from the state.
“It was like encouraging Lebron James to come work for me,” Morse said. “When I go to conferences around the state, and when people from other counties hear that Pat Lunney is my chief investigator, they are just absolutely impressed. He has a reputation across the state for being a progressive intellectual and a thoughtful law enforcement leader.”
In 2014, Lunney campaigned to be elected as Merced County Sheriff, touting his law enforcement experience and leadership roles. He ultimately lost the race to current Sheriff Vern Warnke.
Warnke supporters believed Lunney was part of the county bureaucratic institution, pointing to his close relationship with Morse and endorsements from the police chiefs as evidence. Lunney supporters said the fact that Warnke spent his entire career at the Sheriff's Department and his endorsement from the deputies’ union were proof that Warnke was the real political insider.
Warnke said the race proved Lunney is “truly a gentleman and a man of integrity.”
Lunney was a sergeant with Merced Police Department when Warnke began his career with the sheriff’s office.
“He’s leaving behind a legacy, and people have been truly blessed by his tutelage,” Warnke said. “He’s one of sharpest cops I’ve ever known. Since I’ve known him, in his career he’s always been a leader. He’s an anomaly. He’s not your typical guy that goes into (law enforcement.)”
Lunney believes technology has been the driving force of change in law enforcement over the decades, and it will continue to be in the future. He pointed to the VIPER program, which he said allows the district attorney’s office to use intelligence to predict and identify violent crimes and hone in on them without disrupting an entire community.
“Looking at each step in my career and the major changes and influences, they revolve around technology and how to use it,” he said. “The kinds of crimes that are really significant are now found in the Cloud.”
In retirement, Lunney said he’s looking forward to traveling, sailing and golfing.
He joked: “If I don’t leave now, I never will.”
Brianna Calix: 209-385-2477
Comments