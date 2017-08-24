More Videos

Gustine man arrested for DUI after backing into school bus in Stevinson

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

August 24, 2017 6:43 PM

STEVINSON

More than 30 Hilmar Unified School District students were on a school bus when a man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol hit the bus Thursday afternoon.

No one on the school bus was injured, according to California Highway Patrol. But it took an hour before students were transferred to another bus and dropped off at a local school where parents waited.

CHP arrested 55-year-old Gustine resident Jose Brasil on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Brasil was leaving the Stevinson Bar and Grill Thursday at about 3:40 p.m. when he entered his black 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche and backed it onto Third Avenue, CHP Merced Officer Moises Onsurez said.

While backing up, the truck struck the right side of a school bus that was carrying 31 children from ages 11 to 17. The bus was heading west on Third Avenue at about 20 miles per hour.

Onsurez said the bus driver saw the truck backing out in the bus’ right mirror and performed an evasive action. But the truck clipped the bus, causing damage to about 12 feet of the bus’ right side.

After the crash, officers suspected Brasil was under the influence of alcohol. They conducted a field sobriety test and concluded that Brasil was driving under the influence, Onsurez said.

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562

