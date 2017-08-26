CHP: Distracted Merced officer caused 3-car crash while looking for fire

More Videos 0:46 Merced police vehicle involved in 3-car crash Pause 1:26 Gustine man backed into school bus, arrested for DUI 1:41 Homicide Victim's Family Speaks 2:15 Hilmar football is ready for Friday Night Lights 2:53 Trump rallies base in Arizona 0:34 Overturned almond truck blocks on-ramp near Chowchilla 0:50 Passenger describes crash involving Merced police vehicle 0:37 Storage facility in Winton catches fire 0:36 Bomb threat forces evacuation of Merced County government office 0:47 Bomb threat forces evacuation on Merced County government office Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Passenger describes crash involving Merced police vehicle A passenger of one of the vehicles involved in a crash with a Merced police vehicle describes ehat happened Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at the corner of Olive Avenue and Austin Avenue. A passenger of one of the vehicles involved in a crash with a Merced police vehicle describes ehat happened Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at the corner of Olive Avenue and Austin Avenue. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

A passenger of one of the vehicles involved in a crash with a Merced police vehicle describes ehat happened Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at the corner of Olive Avenue and Austin Avenue. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com