CHP: Distracted Merced officer caused 3-car crash while looking for fire

A Merced police officer was looking for a reported fire off Olive Avenue when he rear-ended a Domino’s delivery car Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol.
The collision caused a chain-reaction three-car crash. No one suffered major injuries, CHP Merced Sgt. Charles Wilson said.
Wilson said a Merced officer was responding to a call of a structure fire off Olive Avenue at about 10 p.m. Friday. The officer was traveling west on Olive Avenue, approaching the intersection with Austin Avenue.
Fire personnel responded to a report of a structure fire at an apartment complex at the intersection. But no fire was showing at the scene, authorities said.
“The MPD officer was looking north and didn’t see traffic stopped ahead,” Wilson said.
Traffic was stopped in the right lane when the squad car hit a Toyota Camry, Wilson said. The Camry then hit a Chevrolet sedan.
Airbags deployed in the police vehicle and a 41-year-old woman driving the sedan complained of pain to her shoulder, Wilson said. But no one else was injured.
Troy Hausmann, the driver of the Toyota Camry, told the Sun-Star that he was on his way to deliver pizza for Domino’s when the crash occurred.
“I was stopped at a red,” Hausmann said. “When the light turned green, the officer ran into me.”
Hausmann said his vehicle rolled into the sedan in front of him, which sustained minor damage.
Lawrence Eric Arredondo was riding in the passenger seat of the Chevrolet sedan when he said the Austin Avenue light turned green.
“We weren’t injured,” Arredondo said. “It could have been worse. It’s still no excuse. Whether you’re a cop or a driver, you should be accountable for the same (rules of the road).”
The Merced Police Department handed over the crash investigation to CHP Merced because it involved one of its officers.
Neither Wilson, nor a Merced police sergeant at the scene, would release the name of the officer Friday night.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
